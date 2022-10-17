‘A celebration of corruption’: BJP slams AAP over rally in support of Sisodia

BJP also slammed Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

The BJP on Monday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for holding a roadshow in support of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ahead of his appearing before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case and termed the rally a “celebration of corruption.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, spokesperson Sambit Patra compared the AAP’s rally on Monday with the Congress party’s protests against the summoning of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. “When Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the ED, then also the Congress started ‘doing drama like this’. It will not be an exaggeration to say that it is a celebration of corruption. First, they (AAP) did corruption while giving liquor licenses in Delhi and now they are doing all this drama,” Mr Patra said.

"The way Manish Sisodia was raising slogans in an open car on the streets along with his supporters today, it seems as if the AAP has won the World Cup of corruption. Arvind Kejriwal was part of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement and used to say that he will finish corruption, but now it seems AAP has itself become the most corrupt party in the country," Mr. Patra further said.

"Earlier Mr. Kejriwal said that Satyendar Jain should be given Bharat Ratna and now he is comparing Sisodia with Bhagat Singh. Mr. Kejriwal should apologise for comparing Bhagat Singh with a man who is distributing liquor contracts in Delhi," Mr. Patra said.

