Delhi University student Khushi Garg, finds solace in a small, cosy bookshop situated near her college, where she is studying English literature. Staying away from her family in Sahranpur, UP, she says, the pre-owned books available here give her a sense of comfort; as every book carries hidden stories and memories of its previous owner.

“I came across a book with a lovely hand written note on the back cover flap. It said, Dearest Aadhya, I remember this is your favourite book. Another said, May god bless us all. The short notes carried love and prayers and it made me feel connected,” she says

Khushi says she has bought several books at this charity store, run by Sisters of the People, in Lajpat Nagar. “The volunteers are friendly and always help you find books, with a smile. I feel at home here; buying books is not hard on the pocket as there are good discounts offered.”

Simply called Bookshop for a Cause, there are thousands of books, including some rare and treasured ones, that have journeyed through places and emotions before finding a space on these steel racks of the store located inside the Lajpat Bhavan.

Sisters of the People is an extension of the Delhi chapter of Servants of the People Society (SPS), a non-profit organization which was founded by Lala Lajpat Rai in 1921. Inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi and originally established in Lahore, the SPS was shifted to Delhi after Partition .

The bookstore came up in the year 2000 with people donating books from their personal collections; and over the years it has built up an enviable number of fiction, non-fiction, classics, biographies, poetry and popular literature.

“We have books signed by the authors and several first editions as well,” says Manisha Bedi, management professor at YMCA, who volunteers at the bookstore. “The books are usually sold at 50% to 60% discount of the MRP and our young visitors are often thrilled to pick up classics such as Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and Naseeruddin Shah’s memoirs at prices they can afford,” she says, and adds, ”Urdu and Hindi readers also find their favourite books from Amrita Pritam, Munshi Premchand and Jeelani Bano to Gulzar.

Manisha adds that when people buy books from the store, the volunteers ensure zero-waste packaging with address labels and packing material that come from recycled paper. The parcels also carry messages from children, who are beneficiaries of the store’s earnings from its sales. The pan-India deliveries are done through the Indian Postal service. When visitors walk into the bookshop, volunteers engage in conversations on literature. High school student, Dev Kullar says, “I was here a few days ago discussing the book A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara, with a visitor. We conversed about the intricacies of life and the nuances of various emotions portrayed by the author which have a lasting impact on the readers. It made both of us tearful.”

Dev’s first visit to the bookshop was to donate books in 2022. When he met the volunteers and saw the collection, he fell in love with the place and decided to become a volunteer. “I always encourage new volunteers to read as much as they can while they spend time at the store and also share their feedback with each other on various books. Many of them have developed a good reading habit after joining here. It makes me happy because by inspiring people, and especially youngsters, to read, you are also helping to build a strong society,” says Manisha.

Another volunteer, Jitin Jose, PhD in Anthropology, says “I am an ardent book lover and read as much as I can during the hours I volunteer here. I enjoy preparing the inventory and stacking the books in order. It gives me immense satisfaction when I am able to help visitors with books they are looking for. Also knowing that the bookshop is for a good cause, adds value to my time here.” With the earnings from the bookstore, the Sisters of the People operates 12 balwadis (kindergarten) in different resettlement zones across the city. These balwadis act as early education platforms for underprivileged pre-schoolers (three to six years of age) and help them to shift to mainstream schooling.

