A board for welfare of barbers

The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday approved the constitution of the ‘Delhi Kesh Kala Board’ to revive and promote the traditional art of hair grooming.

The government said the hair-cutting profession has been adopted by the barber community, which is classified as a backward class.

An official said the board will develop schemes to uplift the community, and focus on providing training to barbers so they can adopt latest techniques. “Introduction of advanced scientific techniques in the hair-cutting and grooming industry has attracted many people... the barber community, on the other hand, has not been able to adopt these new capital-intensive technologies and have not benefited from the spurt in the growth of this industry,” a statement read.

The government said the global haircare market is expected to reach $105.3 billion by 2024 and unofficial estimates peg the Indian haircare industry at ₹22,500 crore.