A 75-yr-old man declared dead due to low oxygen levels at GTB hospital in Delhi

21 April 2021 13:58 IST

A video from GTB hospital in Delhi where a 75-yr-old man died due to low oxygen levels

A 75-year-old man with low oxygen levels was brought to the emergency department of GTB Hospital, a COVID-19 hospital, and was declared dead outside the emergency by doctors.

Some viewers may find the video distressing and we advise caution when viewing it.

