Zoo shut temporarily after bird flu deaths

The Delhi zoo has been closed temporarily after some birds died of avian influenza (H5N1) last week, said zoo officials.

At least nine birds, including ducks and pelicans, were found dead in the zoo, forcing the authorities to close it for visitors on Tuesday and send samples for testing to labs in Jalandhar and Bhopal.

Autopsies conducted on the birds confirmed that at least two of them died of H5N1 avian influenza, said Riaz Ahmed Khan, the curator of the National Zoological Park.

“We decided to close the zoo for a few days as a precautionary measure,” said Mr. Khan, adding that the zoo would reopen next week.

Highly contagious

The cases of suspected bird flu have been reported nearly a month after India declared itself free from the highly contagious disease. Bird flu mostly affects domestic poultry.

It spreads from infected birds to other winged creatures through contact with nasal and respiratory secretions and also through contamination of feed and water.

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai visited the zoo on Wednesday and called a meeting with officials to discuss the precautionary measures to be put in place across the city to control any spread of the flu.

The Minister said it was the first instance of the flu in migratory birds in Delhi zoo and that the authorities were checking for it in other places in Delhi.

Precautionary measures

“We have taken stock of the situation at the zoo. The avian influenza was initially carried in by local migratory wild birds. We have deployed a team of 10 personnel to monitor the situation in the zoo. Disinfectants are being regularly sprayed,” Mr. Rai said, adding that the zoo will be closed as a part of precautionary measures.

“We are deploying teams across eight points in Delhi such as the Ghazipur bird sanctuary to check birds’ species for symptoms of illness,” he said.

Mr. Rai said he will meet all stakeholders and ask them to submit reports from their studies, including those done in poultry farms across the Capital, after which the next leg of measures will be decided and implemented.

‘No threat to humans’

The director of the zoo, Amitabh Agnihotri, said, "This flu is not a threat to humans as of now. It is found in wild birds and has not infected the resident birds in the zoo.’’

The Delhi zoo, one of the largest in India, has about 1,400 animals, reptiles and birds belonging to around 130 species. It gets about 2.2 million visitors annually.

The National Zoological Park has been battling a spate of animal deaths since earlier this year. Around 46 spotted deer were found dead — due to rabies — on its premises in January.