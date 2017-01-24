Youths get jail for firing at police team

Two youths have been sent to jail for three years by a Delhi court for firing at a police team while trying to evade arrest in a murder case.

Fine imposed

Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash also imposed a fine of ₹4,000 each, on Delhi resident Rahul and Haryana native Ravi.

“Prosecution has been successful in establishing on record that both the accused had acted in furtherance of their common intention and both of them attempted to commit murder of police officials,” the judge said while relying on the statements of prosecution witnesses saying they were consistent.

The court, however, took a lenient view while awarding the sentence saying, “they are young boys having bright future ahead and thus... both the convicts deserve to be granted an opportunity to reform themselves and join mainstream society.”

According to the prosecution, on April 15, 2014, both the convicts were apprehended by the police team, who laid a trap based on secret information about their arrival by a car in north-west Delhi.

The prosecution said when they were asked to surrender, both the accussed started firing indiscriminately at the police team, but were apprehended. Both the accused denied the allegations and claimed that the prosecution’s case holds no ground as they were already acquitted in the murder case earlier. However, the court rejected their contention saying the murder case has nothing to do with the firing incident. —PTI