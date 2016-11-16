Youth unite in search of Najeeb

: Members of various students’ organisations participated in the “Chalo JNU” march held at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday. The protest was organised to mark one month since M.Sc Biotechnology student Najeeb Ahmed went missing from the campus.

The JNUSU-led march started from Ganga Dhaba and culminated at the Administration Block. Activists from Congress-backed NSUI, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, student wing of the AAP, and other organisations joined in the protest. Students from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University and Allahabad University, among others, were also present.

At the Administration Block, Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees thanked the students for demanding justice for Najeeb and said she drew strength from them to cope with her sorrow.

Students to meet President

JNUSU president Mohit Pandey said it was because of students’ untiring efforts that the issue would be discussed in the Winter Session of Parliament.

He also thanked students who had gone to JNU after conducting signature campaigns in their respective universities.

The signatures, he said, would be submitted to the President of India.

‘Fix responsibility’

Some students belonging to the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA), Democratic Students’ Union (DSU) and others urged the JNUSU to call for a blockade of the Administration Block to hold the administration accountableand break the prevailing normalcy on the campus.

On Monday, the university administration had appealed to the JNUSU to not hold the event on the grounds that it might “create unrest and a security threat on the campus”.