Youth killed over goggles

: An argument over goggles resulted in the stabbing of a 20-year-old youth in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera on Sunday.

The murder allegedly happened in a saloon, where the deceased, Rupak, had gone for a haircut.

The accused, Lokesh, upon noticing Rupak’s goggles that he had placed on a table, wore them. Once Rupak was set to leave, he demanded the goggles back from Lokesh.

The accused, however, refused to return them, leading to an argument that soon snowballed into a scuffle. Lokesh then allegedly pulled out a knife, and stabbed the victim to death.

The police conducted raids in the area, and Lokesh was nabbed within 12 hours of the murder, said Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West).