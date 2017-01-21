Delhi

Youth crippled 12 years ago walks again

A 22-year-old man, who was crippled in an accident 11 years ago, has started walking again. Gaurav Sharma had met with an accident in 2005 when he was going to attend a family function in Uttar Pradesh.

Then an 11-year-old, he saw his uncle and cousin die in front of him. Later, he lost his mother while he was in the ICU.

Traumatised, he went through eight surgeries initially, which left him with a crutch, a fused hip and a short left leg.

Multiple surgeries

A series of surgeries suggested by Dhananjay Gupta, director of orthopaedics, spine, joint reconstruction and replacement surgeon at Fortis Hospital here finally got him back on his feet.

Gaurav underwent his first surgery at the hospital on May 5, 2016. On September 9, after the last surgery, he was able to walk without support. He is now undergoing physiotherapy.

According to Dr. Gupta, “There were some challenges. There was a nail in his thigh bone that prevented the placement of a hip prosthesis. In the first stage, the plan was to take out the nail and open the hip joint. Gaurav’s case was also complicated as he had already undergone multiple surgeries. After a month of successful hip-replacement surgery, he complained of fever and a slight limp. An ultrasound suggested a localised abscess in the muscular plane.”

Gaurav then underwent removal of all implants because of an infection. “Once the infection settled, the patient was again taken for hip arthroplasty. This time, the surgery was smoother as the hip joint was already open and there was time to plan the implants and their placement,” said Dr. Gupta.

Now, six months after the surgery, Gaurav walks unaided with a slight limp.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 4:48:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Youth-crippled-12-years-ago-walks-again/article17070324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY