Youth Congress protests against demonetisation

Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday protested against the difficulties being faced by the public as a result of the government’s decision to withdraw Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes from circulation.

Plan for execution

Marching from the IYC headquarters on Raisina Road towards Parliament, the Youth Congress workers protested against the way the demonetisation was executed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement on November 8.

Speaking at the protest, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said: “The BJP government doesn’t have any plan for execution of demonetisation.”

Deaths of 47 people

He added that the government had first said there was sufficient currency, but then it decreased the amount of cash that could be exchanged at banks from Rs.4,500 to Rs.2,000 per person.

IYC national president Amrinder Singh Raja said the Prime Minister should be held responsible for the deaths of 47 people, who have died either while waiting in line at banks or as result of demonetisation.