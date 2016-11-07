Your loans will be taken care off: Amarinder to farmers

Punjab Congress president Amarinder today “reassured” farmers that their loans would be taken care of if his party comes to power in the State even as he promised “protection of the interests of the arhtiyas (commission agents)“.

He said farmers would be covered under the party’s farm debt waiver scheme, which forms party of Congress’s Kisan Yatra in the State.

“Rest assured that you would not have to worry about any of your loans,” he told farmers.

Modalities

Amarinder Singh said modalities to resolve the issue of loans taken from arhtiyas would also be worked out “in such a manner that neither the farmers nor the arhtiyas would have to suffer the debt burden“.

“With Rs 35,000 crore of the total rural indebtedness in the State contributed by farm debts, this is an issue of serious concern not only for the State but also the Central government,” he said and urged the Modi government to “waive off farm debts across the country in line with the waiver done for industries”.

Referring to farm debt waiver campaign in Punjab, the former Chief Minister claimed it had evoked “a huge response” from farmers.

He said the ‘Congress Manifesto Committee’ is in the process of taking suggestions from arhtiyas regarding their problems and “possible steps would be taken to address their grievances while resolving the farm debt issue”. - PTI