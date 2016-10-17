Delhi

Work on Signature Bridge resumes

Long wait: The bridge was supposed to be completed by December 2013. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Signature Bridge had obtained environmental clearance in 2011 and was to be completed by December 2013.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is swiftly moving towards delivering on its promise to make one of the most significant road infrastructure projects in the Capital a reality by early next year.

Construction by the Public Works Department (PWD) has resumed on the much-delayed Signature Bridge near Wazirabad after conclusion of this year’s monsoon season, due to which work had temporarily been suspended.

Expected to be a signal-free boon for commuters plying between north and east Delhi as well as a tourist attraction, government sources said efforts were now on to not only ensure that it is finished within the first quarter of 2017 but saves the government crores in construction cost.

“Certain design flaws had been noticed on the central portion of the proposed structure. They have been documented by dedicated teams and will be rectified. This will save an estimated Rs.19 crore in construction cost. A Cabinet note as well as revised construction estimates for the project have been prepared and will be put up for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s nod soon,” said a government official.

The Signature Bridge had obtained environmental clearance in 2011 and was to be completed by December 2013. The official said that the initial cost of the project was pegged at Rs.1,594 crore, which had now been revised to around Rs.1,575 crore.

