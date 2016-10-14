Women of India Festival 2016 begins today

The Women of India Festival 2016, which will offer the biggest selection of organic products prepared by women, will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Friday.

The festival will be held from October 14 to 23 at Dilli Haat at INA.

Women entrepreneurs

Organised and sponsored by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the festival celebrates and promotes women entrepreneurs from across India. Organic products ranging from food, fabrics and furniture to wellness, personal care and solar products will be on sale.

This year’s festival will have 230 stalls and about 372 participants. The list includes producers from the National Capital Region and 23 States and Union Territories. Over 500 women entrepreneurs had participated in last year’s edition of the festival. — PTI