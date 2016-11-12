Woman raped by hospital’s guard

Woman raped by hospital guard

A woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of marriage in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area.

The accused, identified as Virendra, works as a security personnel at Sanjay Gandhi hospital. The woman in a complaint alleged that the accused befriended her during the course of her visits to the hospital for treatment. Virendra got intimate with the woman after promising that he would marry her. The woman later found out that he was already married, police said quoting the complaint. A case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC was registered against him. He was arrested on November 8, police said. — PTI