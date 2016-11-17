Woman, paramour commit suicide

A 20-year-old woman and her paramour allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond in Rayan here, the police said.

Dheeraj (22), a Dalit, was having an affair with his cousin for the past sometime which was being opposed by their families, the police said.

The woman’s family had married her off elsewhere and she was to go to her in-laws’ house in four days, the police said, adding that the two disappeared on Monday night and their bodies were found in the pond this morning. The bodies, which were tied together at the waist with a muffler, have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.- PTI