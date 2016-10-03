Woman held

Fake IPS officer held

A 35-year-old woman who allegedly posed as an Indian Police Services officer to cheat people has been arrested by the South West district police. The action was taken after a complainant from Dabri approached the police and said that she had cheated him on the pretext of getting him a job.

According to the police, the woman, who told them that she is a Ph.D student and a post-graduate in Economics, was found to be involved in a similar case in Himachal Pradesh, where she allegedly tried to extort money by posing as an Indian Administrative Services officer.

The woman, Pooja, is a resident of Tuti Kundi in Himachal Pradesh. - Staff Reporter