Delhi

Woman held with pistol at Metro station

: At a time when Delhi is on high alert, a 27-year-old woman was detained by CISF personnel at the Chandni Chowk metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol inside the packaging of a music system.

She was then handed over to the Delhi Police.

Woman claims innocence

“During interrogation, the woman said she had bought the music system from a man in Tis Hazari on Wednesday for ₹300. She, however, denied knowledge of the pistol,” said a senior police officer.

After being questioned for several hours by a team of CISF, Delhi Police and their Special Cell personnel, the woman was let off.

Case registered

The police said an FIR had been filed in the case and that they were looking for the man who had sold the music system to the woman, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

The police will also scan CCTV footage in the area where the woman had met the man. —PTI

