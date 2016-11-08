Delhi

Woman hangs self, dowry harassment suspected

: A 32-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her residence in south-west Delhi’s Palam village on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mala Verma, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Her body was found by her husband, Sanjeev Verma, who alerted the police. A team reached the spot and rushed the woman to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

‘No one to blame’

Mala purportedly left behind a suicide note in which she did not blame anyone for taking the extreme step, said the police.

Her family members, however, said Mala’s in-laws would harass her for dowry.

The police said they would question Sanjeev and his family members in this regard.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated as the couple had not completed seven years of marriage.

“Meanwhile, we have registered a case under Sections 498 (a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304 (b) (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Palam village police station,” said Surender Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West).

