Delhi

Woman gets back lost jewellery bag

: A passenger who had misplaced her bag containing valuables worth nearly Rs. 1 lakh found it back, thanks to alert officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

“On September 30, a RPF constable at the Old Delhi railway station, Sudesh Kumar, noticed a bag lying between platform number 16 and the railway track after the departure of Kaifiyat Express at 7:25 p.m.,” said a Railway spokesperson.

The constable immediately informed the duty officer, and efforts were made to trace the passenger, the spokesperson said. “It was found that a woman named Jagriti Srivastava had lost her jewellery bag in her hurry to catch the train. The bag contained gold and silver jewellery and a mobile phone,” he said. The bag was handed over to the passenger’s brother, Sudhir Kumar Srivastava, after verification.



The RPF, which found

the bag at the Old Delhi railway station, returned

it to the passenger’s brother after verification



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY