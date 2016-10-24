Woman found hanging

: A 28-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in south Delhi's Katwaria Sarai on Sunday morning. The family of he victim Anita Kataria has accused her in-laws of murdering her.

The woman’s body was found by her husband, who called the police. Anita’s father-in-law is the jail superintendant of Tihar Jail. Her husband Ricky Katarias owns a taxi. The couple have been married for seven years.Police reached the spot and moved the body to AIIMS. Meanwhile, the deceased’s family has said that Anita was murdered by her in-laws as she had complained to them on several occasions about domestic abuse.