Woman files complaint against son

: A 76-year-old woman has filed a police complaint against her son for allegedly driving her out of their house in New Friend’s Colony earlier this month.

In her complaint filed on Monday, the woman, Savita Sharma, said she had inherited the house after her husband’s death, and had been staying with her youngest son, Samir, since 1997. One of her sons is mentally challenged, while another lives in Greater Noida.

On September 12, Samir allegedly forced her to leave the house with some clothes saying he had sold off the house. They then shifted to a rented accommodation in the area, but he asked her to leave that house as well on September 17.

The woman then started staying at a hotel near Greater Kailash-II.

“The decision to suddenly vacate the house was taken to throw me outside,” the woman said in her complaint.

A case under sections of maintenance and welfare of parents and Senior Citizen’s Act has been registered. Officials say the case attracts a jail term of three months.