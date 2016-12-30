Woman falls off auto while resisting snatchers

: A 38-year-old beautician suffered blood clots in her brain after she fell off a running auto-rickshaw while trying to prevent three motorcycle-borne men from snatching her handbag.

The woman has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Moolchand Hospital and is in a critical condition, her husband said.

Accused absconding

The alleged snatchers are on the run and are yet to be identified.

The injured woman, Sharmila Rai, lives with her family in a rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Sanwal Nagar. Her husband, Rakesh Rai, is a chef at the India International Centre (IIC).

Ms. Rai was accompanied by her husband and nephew, Gaurav, when they hired an auto-rickshaw to visit Connaught Place on Tuesday afternoon.

Snatchers strike

The auto was passing by the Defence Colony police station when the snatchers struck. “There were three men on the motorcycle. None of them was wearing a helmet,” Mr. Rai told The Hindu.

The alleged snatchers first followed the auto on the right before they came parallel on the left. “They must have noticed a part of my wife’s red hand bag,” Mr. Rai said.

One of the two pillion riders then tried to snatch the bag. The woman, however, managed to pull it back. “That did not discourage the snatcher who again lunged forward,” Mr. Rai recounted.

Tug of war

A tug of war ensued, resulting in the woman falling off the running auto and the snatchers managed to flee with the bag. The family lost two wallets, cash cards, a mobile phone and Rs. 3,000.

“I also jumped off the auto as soon as my wife fell. Sharmila was bleeding from her head and was unconscious,” he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital even as passers-by called the police.

“Sharmila had to undergo an operation. She has not regained consciousness yet and is in the ICU. But the doctors have told me she will survive,” Mr. Rai said.

The police said they have registered a case of theft and assault. They are analysing CCTV footage from the nearby areas to gather clues about the culprits.

‘Unsafe city’

“If we are not safe inside an auto-rickshaw while passing by a police station then I don’t know where we can be safe in Delhi,” Mr. Rai said.