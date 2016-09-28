Delhi

Woman arrested for burning son’s hand

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old woman allegedly burnt the hand of her 12-year-old son with an electric iron blaming him for throwing wheat flour into the dustbin at their Ashok Vihar house on Sunday. The woman has been arrested after her husband lodged a complaint against her.

According to the police, the woman was already angry following a quarrel with her husband. She lost her cool when her son accidentally dropped a box of flour and while cleaning the place brushed the fallen contents with the garbage, said the police. She took a hot electric iron and pressed it against his hand, causing burn injuries.

She allegedly did not stop at that and went on to bite the child’s hand inflicting an injury.

Somehow the child managed to break free from the clutches of his mother and locked himself in his room, said a police officer. Late on Sunday night, he opened the door when his father knocked. He narrated the incident to his father who approached the police.

He took his son to a nearby hospital where the doctors treated him for minor injuries.

The police said they had arrested the woman.

