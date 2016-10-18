Delhi

Woman accuses friend of rape

A woman has accused her friend of raping her in a car after offering her a spiked drink in Mahipalpur two days ago.

The woman alleged that her friend first took her and drove between Vikaspuri and Janakpuri on October 15, the police said.

She added in her complaint that the accused allegedly offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives, after which she started feeling dizzy. After that, he offered to take her to Mahipalpur to show her the venue of his birthday party celebration, said a senior police officer.

He stopped the car near an ATM in Mahipalpur and tried to force himself on her.

She lost consciousness and he allegedly raped her, he added.

A case has been registered at the Tilak Nagar police station. The accused was arrested on Sunday.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 7:31:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Woman-accuses-friend-of-rape/article16074227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY