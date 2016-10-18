Woman accuses friend of rape

A woman has accused her friend of raping her in a car after offering her a spiked drink in Mahipalpur two days ago.
The woman alleged that her friend first took her and drove between Vikaspuri and Janakpuri on October 15, the police said.
She added in her complaint that the accused allegedly offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives, after which she started feeling dizzy. After that, he offered to take her to Mahipalpur to show her the venue of his birthday party celebration, said a senior police officer.
He stopped the car near an ATM in Mahipalpur and tried to force himself on her.
She lost consciousness and he allegedly raped her, he added.
A case has been registered at the Tilak Nagar police station. The accused was arrested on Sunday.
