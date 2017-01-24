Witnesses say delay in police response

The time taken by the police to reach the accident spot near the IIT flyover raised several questions about their response time, the follow up action and the traffic management on a busy Outer Ring Road.

Eyewitnnesses to the accident said that the police reached at least 20 to 25 minutes after the call was made to the police control room. in this time, a passerby rushed the victim to the hospital and the accused fled the spot. He was not held till Monday afternoon when he turned himself in.

Officer denies incident

While senior police officers did not comment on the claims made by the witnesses, one of them said the timings had not been looked into yet. Dileep Singh, a delivery boy, who claimed to have made the call at 11:22 p.m. almost immediately after the accident, said there was a delay. Nearly an hour after the accident, when The Hindu dialled the Vasant Vihar police station, the duty officer denied such an incident had taken place on Outer Road or anywhere else in their jurisdiction.

Car impedes traffic

The damaged BMW stranded in the middle of the road impeded traffic. The tow vehicle brought by the police was not powerful enough to tow it away and they had to call for another, which extended the delay.

With the delay and almost no policeman or barricade erected to slow the vehicle movement,a speeding SUV rammed the BMW from behind. At the time only one policeman was present and he watched the errant driver drove away. A police man attributed the lack of barricades and shortage of men to Republic Day duty.