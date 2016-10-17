Will form ‘special panel’ to meet water demand in Ellenabad: CM

To meet the demand for water in Ellenabad Assembly constituency, the Haryana government would constitute a ‘special committee’ to prepare a scheme for construction of canals, channels and drains for utilisation of water of river Ghaggar in the area, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

“The water of river Saraswati would also be supplied to the area through river Ghaggar,”Mr. Khattar, who was addressing a public meeting in Ellenabad, an area considered as a traditional stronghold of the Chautala family, here said.

He also announced development projects to the tune of about Rs. 125 crore for the assembly constituency represented by Leader of Opposition and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

Reiterating that the government was working under the policy of “zero tolerance” towards corruption, he said several services had been made available online, and all services were being linked with Aadhaar.

Khattar said to make the Public Distribution System corruption—free and inject transparency into the system, all ration cards in the state would be linked with the Biometric System and made online from November 1 onwards.

The Chief Minister also announced other development projects for Ellenabad, including expansion of Ellenabad Anaj Mandi, reconstruction of Jamal distributary, construction of water works at Nathusari Chopta and other villages among others. - PTI