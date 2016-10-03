Will declare CM candidate at appropriate time: AAP leader

The Aam Aadmi Party will declare its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab at an appropriate time, party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh said on Sunday.

Sanjay Singh, who along with APP’s national organisational head Durgesh Pathak paid a visit to Mandi Gobindgarh, residence of senior AAP leader and industrialist Suresh Babli, said if the party is voted to power in Punjab, it would provide a “good governance” in the State.

During their visit, both AAP leaders met industrialists of the town and shared with them the achievements of the government in Delhi and its successful projects, especially in the field of healthcare, a statement issued said.

They alleged that Punjab is “facing an economic terrorism”, saying ruling SAD minister’s “wanted their share in every project and traders and industrialists were forced to bear the loss“.

Leaders of SAD and Congress are “corrupt and anti-industry,” they alleged.

Durgesh said AAP is preparing a manifesto for the industry and will share it with the industrialists of Mandi Gobindgarh.

If they agree with it, then party’s chief Arvind Kejriwal will release it after making necessary amendments later this month, he said. - PTI