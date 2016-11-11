Will clean debris near Kaushak Nullah after April, govt tells HC

: The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it will clean all debris lying along Kushka nullah after April, 2017 when its work on Barapullah Phase III is expected to be complete.

Delhi government's counsel Peeyosh Kalra told a bench of Justices B.D Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar that the debris will be all gone once the work on phase III is over.

The bench noted the submission while asking if the work wil be surely complete or is likely to be completed by then. The bench was hearing a petition by Manjeet Singh Chugh, vice-president of the New Delhi South Extension RWA, who said the debris due to work on the flyover is clogging the nullah.

Buying time

On Wednesday, he submitted that the amount of debris is so much that it will take months to clear it when the government said it will start removing the same by March, 2017.

On July 27, the bench had given three weeks’ time to the Delhi government to clean it. A large part of the nullah is under Delhi government's PWD and some parts under MCD. It is to be noted that in June, the high court had asked all agencies concerned to clean not just the Kushak nallah but also all the drains carrying the storm water.

The Kushak drain is six-km long and carries sewer water from Mehrauli, Sangam Vihar, INA, Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, AIIMS and nearby areas.