Wife among four held for man’s murder

: The wife of a man who was found murdered with his eyes gouged out last week was among four people arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for the murder.

The man’s body was found near a canal in Ranhola, about 6 km from his residence in Mohan Garden. The victim, Arun Kumar Sharma, had found out that his wife, Santwana Sharma, was having an affair and had then threatened her.

As per the police, Santwana hired three men to kill her husband. The victim was first strangled, then run over by a truck and then had his eyes gouged out by his wife.

False statement

The police said Santwana had tried to mislead them during the investigation by saying that her husband had had an accident. The police, however, proceeded to register a case of murder because of the nature of injuries on the victim's body.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said Santwana’s call records had shown that she was in talking to a group of men at odd hours of the day.

“Santwana used to work at a private school as a help. During questioning, she admitted that she plotted the murder with her colleagues, Sandeep, Jitender and Subhash Sharma,” he said.

‘Marital troubles’

Santwana further said she and Arun were going through marital troubles after he caught her chatting with Sandeep online and spotted them meeting. She said Arun had then threatened to harm her, after which she decided to eliminate him.

She had asked Arun to exchange a Rs.500 note from a local shop, and when he reached, Sandeep, Jitender and Subhash were already there. Santwana and the trio then took Arun to Ranhola in a mini-truck.

As Arun tried to resist, Sandeep strangled him, making him unconscious. Sandeep then ran over Arun with the mini-truck, after which the three men jumped on his body to make sure he was dead.

Before dumping the body on the slope near the canal, Santwana removed Arun's eyes. She then told the police that Arun had gone missing and after his body was found, she said it was an accident.

The police said Santwana had told Sandeep that Arun had been torturing her, both mentally and physically. She had asked Sandeep for help in getting rid of her husband and given him Rs.30,000, with a promise of Rs.4 lakh later.