Wife accused of conspiring in attack

: Accusing Lalita of conspiring to kill her husband, her in-laws said she had lied to them about the juvenile, whose visits at their home had raised questions.

They also accused her of continuing her relations with the juvenile after her marriage. “The boy had attended Sumit and Lalita’s wedding and the very next day he had showed up to meet her. When we asked her about him, she claimed that he was her cousin,” said Sumit’s uncle.

Woman claims innocence

Lalita, however, claimed that her appeals to the boy to not visit her fell on deaf ears. Sumit’s sister Preeti said the couple had had an argument on the day of the incident as well.

“Before they left for Lalita’s parents’ house, things were back to normal. I remember her saying that she would give Sumit a New Year’s present that he would never forget,” said Preeti.

Sumit’s family has now lodged a complaint with the police to probe Lalita’s role.