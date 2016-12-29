Wife’s suicide: kabaddi player, father get bail

National kabaddi player Rohit Kumar, who was arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of his wife Lalita, was on Wednesday granted bail by a Delhi court.

The court also granted relief to his father Vijay Singh on a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh each and a surety of like amount.

“Considering the matter in totality, keeping in view the facts and circumstances of this case and period of custody and the fact that the suicide note and voice message of the deceased are yet to be verified and FSL result will take a considerable time, both the accused are admitted to bail in this case,” Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar said.

‘Surrender passports’

The court directed them not to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

It also asked Rohit and his father to join the probe as and when required and surrender their passports before the Investigating Officer, ordering that they should not go abroad without the court’s prior permission.

The father-son duo was arrested for alleged offences under sections 498A (cruelty to woman) and 304B (dowry death) of IPC.

Harassment allegations

Rohit, who is in the Navy, was held in Mumbai on October 21 and brought to Delhi on October 23. His father Vijay, who was a sub-inspector in Delhi Police, was held the same day.

Lalita had allegedly committed suicide on October 17 at her parents’ house in Nangloi. In her suicide note as well as audio and video clips left behind, she had alleged that her in-laws “harassed” her for minor issues and that Rohit had asked her to go away from his life. PTI