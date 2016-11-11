Where are the air filters, tribunal asks Delhi govt

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday asked the Delhi government why it had not installed air filters in government schools despite thick smog recently engulfing the Capital for almost 10 days.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said: “We had specifically asked you to install air filters in schools. Why didn’t you do it? You cannot provide fresh air to children, at least install air filters in government schools.”

The NGT’s observation came during the hearing of a plea filed by lawyer Vardhman Kaushik seeking directions to provide free masks to schoolkids.

Penalty for

non-compliance?

The plea argued that since the Delhi government had failed to implement the orders of the green panel on air pollution, it should provide free masks as a punitive measure. He also sought penalty for non-compliance of the tribunal’s orders on curbing air pollution.

The green panel, meanwhile, refused to pass directions on giving free masks to schoolkids and senior citizens saying it was for the State government to decide.

‘How will a mask protect’

“How can a mask protect somebody when the pollution level is 20 times higher than prescribed limits,’’ the Bench asked. It added that the mask would only choke people.

“The intention should be to free the air from pollution and make it breathable. This mask business should come to an end. All other philosophies, we are not interested,” the Bench added.