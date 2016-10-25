Delhi

Week-long Sardar Patel Jayanti celebrations from October 31

This year, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 will be celebrated in a public function at India Gate. Week-long celebrations will begin from October 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead in paying tributes to the “Unifier of India” at the function, expected to be attended by over 10,000 people. The Centre had last year decided to observe Sardar Patel Jayanti as ‘Ekta Diwas’.

On Monday, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s programme here on October 31. Union Minister Prakash Javdekar, senior officials from the Ministries of Urban Development, Information & Broadcasting, Home Affairs, Delhi Police, NDMC and Sports Authority of India attended the meeting.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:10:08 PM

