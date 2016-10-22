Web-based application launched for medical staff

Rajmedico, a web-based application for preparing detailed database of 62 cadres of staff in medical teaching in Rajasthan, was launched here over the week-end for fast and orderly disposal of work related to their duties.

Starting the new online facility at Swasthya Bhavan here, Medical and Health Minister Rajendra Rathore said the availability of up-to-date information would immensely help the users in the present age of transparency.

The application will help in disposal of tasks related to medical teachers and other medical and para-medical staff, who can also make online submission of their requests. While six government medical colleges in the State and 49 hospitals attached to them are at present managed by the Medical Education Department, the management of eight new medical colleges will be looked after by the newly established Medical Education Society.