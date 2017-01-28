Wanted criminal arrested after ‘encounter’

An alleged criminal who had a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head was arrested by the police following an alleged encounter where he fired upon two officers, said the police. The gunbattle broke out in south-east Delh’s Okhla on Thursday night.

The accused has been identified as Kasimullah, a native of Bulandshahr in UP.

The officers who were shot at survived because of their bulletproof jackets, said the police.

Police said they got a tip-off on January 26 that Kasim would come to Okhla Mandi to claim extortion money. “Around 1.40 a.m., Kasim was spotted on a motorcycle. We ordered him to stop as he was exiting the mandi on to Captain Gaur Marg, but he sped towards Modi Mill flyover,” said the police.

The police gave chase and at the entry of Okhla Phase-III, near Modi Mill flyover, a police vehicle rammed the motorcycle. Kasim fell and then opened fire. Police said that Kasim fired four rounds before being overpowered.

“In self defence, police also fired three shots,” said DCP (South East) Romil Baaniya.