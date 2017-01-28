Delhi

Wanted criminal arrested after ‘encounter’

An alleged criminal who had a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head was arrested by the police following an alleged encounter where he fired upon two officers, said the police. The gunbattle broke out in south-east Delh’s Okhla on Thursday night.

The accused has been identified as Kasimullah, a native of Bulandshahr in UP.

The officers who were shot at survived because of their bulletproof jackets, said the police.

Police said they got a tip-off on January 26 that Kasim would come to Okhla Mandi to claim extortion money. “Around 1.40 a.m., Kasim was spotted on a motorcycle. We ordered him to stop as he was exiting the mandi on to Captain Gaur Marg, but he sped towards Modi Mill flyover,” said the police.

The police gave chase and at the entry of Okhla Phase-III, near Modi Mill flyover, a police vehicle rammed the motorcycle. Kasim fell and then opened fire. Police said that Kasim fired four rounds before being overpowered.

“In self defence, police also fired three shots,” said DCP (South East) Romil Baaniya.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:26:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Wanted-criminal-arrested-after-%E2%80%98encounter%E2%80%99/article17105489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY