Wanted Naxalite surrenders in Dantewada

A Naxal carrying a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Sunday, the police said.

The cadre, identified as Mangtu alias Chaitu (35), an area committee member of Maoists, turned himself in before the police at the district headquarters, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

The rebel was allegedly involved in the attack on a CRPF patrolling team in 2010 in Dhaudai area of Narayanpur district wherein 27 troopers were killed and their weapons looted, the SP said.

Besides, the ultra was also reported to be a part of guerrilla squad that attacked police party at Kilam Becha forest (Narayanpur) in June this year, in which a sub-inspector was killed.

A native of Dhaudai area, Mangtu was associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2006 as a lower rank member. He worked in different capacities during the past a decade in the banned outfit and was instrumental in carrying out Maoist activities in the region, Mr. Kashyap claimed.

An encouragement amount of Rs.10,000 was given to him, the SP said, adding that he will be provided assistance as per the rehabilitation policy of the government. - PTI

