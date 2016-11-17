Walk your way through the city

The wintry nip in the air along with lukewarm rays of sunshine and lowered pollution levels make winter the ideal season for taking long walks in the city.

Three weekends

Right on cue, a host of organisations here have come together to organise the second edition of the Delhi Walks Festival. Spread over three weekends, over 200 walks have been planned. These will be guided by 50 walk experts. To be conducted between November 19 and December 4, the walks aim to promote urban exploration and present participants an opportunity to discover a side of the city that remains hidden in plain sight.

The line-up this time around includes walks led by Delhiites like environmentalist and author Pradip Krishen, journalist Ravish Kumar, comedian Gursimran Khamba, author William Dalrymple and queer activist Gautam Bhan.

Launching the initiative on Wednesday, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said while the government was working hard to reduce pollution is the city, walking remained one of the healthiest options for commuting as well as exploring the Capital.

The festival will see three hubs host a range of activities apart from the walks. In central Delhi, INTACH, Lodhi Estate, will be the hub on November 19 and 20. Chunnamal Haveli, Chandni Chowk, will be the hub on November 26 and 27 while Cherie, Qutub Complex, will host the hub in the first weekend of December.

The walks are divided into themes like nature, art, heritage, food, architecture, design, music, culture, photography and experimental. Some of the unique walks include, a blindfold walk around Khan Market, a walk guided by street children, and a pub crawl, among others.

Tickets can be booked atwww.delhiwalkfestival.com. The website contains the complete schedule.