Voting for SP means helping BJP: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday cautioned Muslims in Uttar Pradesh that their interests were not safe with the Samajwadi Party, which is mired in family feud, and voting for it will mean strengthening the BJP.
“The ‘sarv samaj,’ including the Muslims should understand that their interests were not safe in Samajwadi Party. Voting for SP which today stands divided into two factions means strengthening BJP and helping it win elections,” Ms Mayawati said in a statement.
The BSP supremo has been reaching out to Muslims in a big way, especially as the public feud between Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav threatened to drive away loyal voters of Samajwadi Party in the poll-bound state.
Attacking the SP, Ms Mayawati alleged that ever since it came to power, “goonda, mafia , corrupt and communal elements are ruling the roost and jungleraj is prevailing” in U.P. -- PTI
