Virbhadra stable, to be discharged soon

The condition of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital here late on Sunday night, was on Tuesday stated to be “stable” by the hospital sources.

“Virbhadra Singh was admitted to IGMC last night (Sunday) and he was feeling much better after he was nebulized and all his tests are normal,” said Senior Medical Superintendent Romesh, adding, that he would be discharged from the hospital soon.

Mr. Singh was admitted to the IGMC Hospital after he had acute cough and complained of breathlessness.

“Only the Chief Minister and his family members were present in the house when he fell sick and his personal physician Dr Machhan was called and Mr. Singh was rushed to hospital,” family sources said.

Chief Minister had visited the remote Dodra Kwar area of Shimla district recently and was infected with viral cough due to dust which aggravated due to smoke emitted by fireworks during Diwali, the sources further said.

A large number of people including Governor Acharya Dev Vrat, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, various Cabinet ministers and local MLAs rushed to the IGMC to enquire about his health. PTI