Violence in Karbala, police step up deployment

Violence returned to Karbala in South Delhi’s Jor Bagh after members of Trust Anjman-e-Haideri and residents of neighbouring B.K. Dutt Colony allegedly hurled stones at each other on Friday night.

Several people were hurt in the clashes which broke out after the members of the Trust, which manages the Karbala land, erected a barrier at the site which is adjacent to the boundary of the colony.

Both sides claimed that their members suffered injuries and blamed the police for not acting quickly and remaining a mute spectator to the violence. Several vehicles were also damaged in the stone-pelting.

Heavy police deployment was put in place soon after the violence was reported. The police could not provide the exact number of persons who were injured.

Throwing stones

While the colony residents claimed that the Karbala people started pelting stones after they objected to the barrier, those from the Anjuman said there were few of them present at the site and were attacked by a mob of over 100 people who threw stones at them.

Any stone pelting from their side, they said, was an act of self-defence and retaliation.

“It was around 2 p.m. that we saw the barrier coming up. We objected to it as it was in contravention of court orders, but they did not pay any heed. Around 8 p.m. when we objected again, they started throwing stones at us,” said Sudhir Mahajan, RWA vice-president of the colony. He added that a police post is located close to the spot, but a group of policemen fled as soon as the trouble started.

Bilal from the Anjuman denied the allegations and claimed that the Trust was well within its right to put a barrier as the property belonged to the Dargah and the Trust. He further added that some from the Karbala side were also injured, but the police did not provide the necessary assistance.

Violence returns

Karbala is not new to clashes between the members of Dargah committee and the residents. In 2014, clashes were reported on several occasions and the police had to step up their presence in the area to maintain law and order.