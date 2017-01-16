Delhi

Victims’ families in shock

The victim’s family members said they were shocked to learn the criminal history of alleged paedophile Sunil Rastogi.

The mother of the 10-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in December said she had lost hope that the police would be able to nab the accused.

She recounted how her daughter’s behaviour had changed after the incident took place.

Girl threatened

“He had warned her that he would harm her if she told anyone about the assault. So scared she was that she did not go to school for a few days,” said the victim’s mother.

Another victim was approached by the accused on the pretext that her father had daughter clothes for her and that he was taking her to his tailoring shop to get the measurements right, said her parents

“But she did not believe him and started crying, which attracted the attention of others,” the girl’s mother said.

