Victim says failed marriage played part in shooting

: The shooting was the latest in several events that tested the relationship between the woman and her estranged husband Rajendra, she said.

The duo had got married in 2009, but she did not disclose it to her parents. “We moved back to our respective homes in Assam and acted like nothing had changed. His parents, however, found out about the marriage eventually but I still kept it from my parents. Rajendra and I would keep in touch but he always seemed unsure about moving in together,” she said. The woman said this eventually led to their separation.

Battling troubles

“We often fought on the subject but he managed to convince me that he would make our marital status public. That did not happen for years. I resisted my parents’ bid to get me married to someone else with the added challenge of not letting them know what had happened,” said the woman. “I had to move on at some point and I chose to. Limited my communication with Rajendra and started focusing on my job and career,” she said. The woman said she met Kajal Sarkar, the accused in the shooting, online.

“Six months ago, I told Kajal that I was married earlier and he said that he would still marry me. Rajendra insisted that our divorce be finalised first but did little to further it. I got a new phone number before coming to Delhi and did not share it with him ,” she said.