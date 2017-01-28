Verdict in Chhota Rajan’s fake passport case on February 10

A special court on Saturday reserved its judgement for next month in a fake passport case allegedly involving gangster Chhota Rajan and three others after hearing final arguments.

Special Judge Vinod Kumar fixed the case for pronouncement of verdict observing that the Delhi High Court had recently rejected a plea filed by one of the four accused.

Petition pending

The High Court had stayed the pronouncement of judgement in the case till disposal of the petition pending before it.

The trial court said it would hear on February 9 brief final arguments by the defence counsel and pronounce the judgement on February 10.

“On those dates, all the accused persons shall remain present,” the court said.

Besides Rajan, the court has framed charges and put on trial three retired public servants: Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan.

The charges were framed against Rajan for allegedly procuring a fake passport in the name of Mohan Kumar with the help of the three government officials.

While Rajan is lodged in Tihar Jail here, the other three accused are out on bail.— PTI