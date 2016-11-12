Vegetable vendors find few buyers

Vegetables vendors in the Capital have reported a drop in their sales due to the withdrawal of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes.
“Business has been affected due to the unavailability of Rs. 100 notes. However, there has been no impact on the prices yet. Onions, potatoes, okra, cauliflower and most other vegetables are being sold at the same prices,” said Mohammad Ashraf, a seller at the Okhla wholesale market. From the supply side, there has not been a pressing need to increase the prices due to the unavailability of stocks and on the retail side, the already procured and unsold ones need not be desperately sold at slashed prices.
Ram Khilawan, a vegetable seller in Bhogal, said a majority of his customers were coming to him with the banned Rs. 1,000 and Rs.500 notes.
Little hope
The Okhla market remained closed on Friday, the weekly off, even as some trucks which had not unloaded remained there.
Farooq, who had come from Indore to deliver onions, said the Rs. 45, 000 he was paid by the wholesaler at the market was all in Rs. 1,000 and Rs.500 notes.
“I will need Rs. 30,000 for buying diesel. If I miss tonight’s deadline, there is a chance they might not accept the defunct currency notes. I haven’t eaten since yesterday as the eateries here won’t accept the notes I am carrying,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor