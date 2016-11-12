Vegetable vendors find few buyers

Vegetables vendors in the Capital have reported a drop in their sales due to the withdrawal of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes.

“Business has been affected due to the unavailability of Rs. 100 notes. However, there has been no impact on the prices yet. Onions, potatoes, okra, cauliflower and most other vegetables are being sold at the same prices,” said Mohammad Ashraf, a seller at the Okhla wholesale market. From the supply side, there has not been a pressing need to increase the prices due to the unavailability of stocks and on the retail side, the already procured and unsold ones need not be desperately sold at slashed prices.

Ram Khilawan, a vegetable seller in Bhogal, said a majority of his customers were coming to him with the banned Rs. 1,000 and Rs.500 notes.

Little hope

The Okhla market remained closed on Friday, the weekly off, even as some trucks which had not unloaded remained there.

Farooq, who had come from Indore to deliver onions, said the Rs. 45, 000 he was paid by the wholesaler at the market was all in Rs. 1,000 and Rs.500 notes.

“I will need Rs. 30,000 for buying diesel. If I miss tonight’s deadline, there is a chance they might not accept the defunct currency notes. I haven’t eaten since yesterday as the eateries here won’t accept the notes I am carrying,” he said.