Vasant Kunj residents oppose widening of road

Residents of Vasant Kunj have opposed, in the Delhi High Court, the widening of a road from Andheria Mor to Mehrauli stating that the project involves the demolition of the boundary wall of Blocks D-3 and D-4 and use of land that belongs to the colony.

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) told a bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva that the land inside the boundary wall belongs to the residents and serves as a noise barrier from heavy traffic, which will be demolished if the Public Works Department (PWD) is allowed to widen the 75 metre road.

The counsel for the RWA, advocate Sanjiv Dagar, said: “If the boundary wall is demolished and the land inside is used, the residents will be living right on the busy main road.”

‘Land belongs to DDA’

The PWD stated that the land, which the RWA claims belongs to the residents, is actually DDA land and was never given to the society.

“We just need 17.5 metres of land inside the boundary wall and not all the land. And what the RWA is claiming to be an interior road has been designated as a major arterial road by Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre,” said the PWD.

The court also sought to know if the area inside the boundary wall is a green belt to which Mr. Dagar said that it was “meant for parks”. The court has now sought a layout plan of the area.

The work on widening of this stretch started in August after much opposition from residents and environmentalists. Petitions concerning felling of trees for the project is also pending in the High Court.