Vaishno Devi-bound pilgrim dies of heart attack

A Vaishno Devi-bound pilgrim died, apparently due to heart attack, in Katra town of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Thursday.

Rajpal (56), hailing from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, fell unconscious near Sanjhi Chat and was shifted to a local dispensary where upon examination, doctors declared him as brought dead last evening, a police officer said.

The doctors said the apparent cause of death seems to be a heart attack, he said.

The body was shifted to the community health centre in Katra for legal and medical formalities, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard. - PTI