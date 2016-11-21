Unpaid DCW staff in a fix

: Since August, around 90 contractual staff working with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) have not received salaries.

While the reason for withholding the salaries is not clear, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said ever since the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) filed a case over an alleged ‘recruitment scam’, funds have not been released by the Delhi government. The DCW’s annual budget is Rs.7 crore. She added, the government staff is getting its salary.

“Our programmes are run by contractual staff. The idea is to disband the DCW as the staff will eventually leave due to non-payment of salaries,” she claimed.

Maliwal foregoes pay

She said many, including herself, have decided to forego their salaries in solidarity with the contractual staff. She added that the 181 helpline, rape crisis cell and acid watch programmes may have to stopped.

Cancer survivor

The unpaid staff includes survivors of acid attack, sexual assault and cancer, and orphans.

Cancer survivor Zarkha Khan (22) has been working with the 181 helpline since 2014. “They are not giving the reason for withholding our salaries or when they will start paying us. My ovarian cancer tests cost around Rs.2,500. I am finding it difficult to pay for it. ” Her father is an auto-rickshaw driver. Seema, an orphan, was hired along with two others from Nari Niketan. They recently moved to a rented accommodation. “We had just started feeling independent. We can’t go back to Nari Niketan. It’s full and our beds have been taken. I have nowhere to go,” said the 24-year-old.