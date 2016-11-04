Unity of socialist, secular forces will thwart BJP: Shivpal

Seeking to unite all “socialist and secular” forces, SP State president Shivpal Yadav on Thursday said that the party will not let BJP form government in Uttar Pradesh.

“We have invited (leaders of) all socialist and secular forces on November 5 for SP’s silver jubilee celebrations. The secular parties will not let the BJP form government in UP. This is our objective...,” he said during a press conference at party office here.

He said the ruling Samajwadi Party was geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections and that the ‘Vikas’ rath yatra and the November 5 celebrations will send a strong message in favour of the SP.

Ending days of suspense, SP supremo Mulayam Singh on Thursday flagged off his son, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s rath yatra with Shivpalin tow, seeking to project a united face after a bitter public power struggle that threatened to derail the party’s Assembly poll campaign.

“After forming a majority government in U.P. in 2017, all secular forces will unite to uproot BJP at the Centre,” Shivpal said.

When asked whether sacked party leaders will be attending the party’s silver jubilee celebrations on November 5, he said: “They should not come. But a big crowd will be coming and we cannot stop them...”

On being quizzed about forming coalitions during the event, Shivpal said: “It will be decided by national leadership. All samajawadis are invited...Congress is not invited yet.”

“At our event, all national leaders will put forth their views and they will decide (on coalition),” he said.

Asked about any move to reconsider taking back Ramgopal Yadav in the party, Shivpal said: “He was removed on direction of the SP national president. If he wants to come back, he should approach him and give him an application for reconsideration.”

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, RLD cheif Ajit Singh, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala, KC Tyagi (JD-U) and noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani are some of the noted names to attend the event.

Besides, all party office bearers, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, State ministers and MLAs will be present. PTI