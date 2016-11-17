Unhappy public will beat you up: HC warns officials

Worried about “pollution, filth and litter” in the city and the failure of the government bodies to deal with the issues, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that if a “revolution or anarchy” was to break out, officials of civic agencies would be beaten up by the public.

The court also wondered if it should direct Delhiites to throw garbage into offices of the municipal corporations and the houses of its officials.

A bench headed by Justice B. D. Ahmed made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by law student Ebbani Agarwal concerning poor solid waste management in Dwarka. The bench was dismayed that even after two-and-a-half-years, nothing has changed.

“Should we put the fear of death in you?” the court asked civic bodies as it said: “Garbage is lying along roads, construction sites, markets and nothing is being done as the agencies are not scared of even the high court”.

The bench warned the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the Delhi Police, the Delhi Development Authority and the Public Works Department of “anarchy” as it said that the “patience of the public was running out”.

‘Pathetic’

“It’s pathetic. Look at the condition of Delhi. Look at the pollution, the filth, the litter. We get no thrill out of castigating any one (any agency),” the bench said.

Noting that no change could be seen on the ground, Justice Ahmed said: “We will direct the public to throw garbage in MCD offices and the houses of all MCD officials. This will happen if there is anarchy. That time will also come. If there is a revolution, anarchy, all of you and us will be beaten up [by the public].”

Court appeal

A visibly unhappy Justice Ahmed asked counsel for all agencies: “Tell me, you have not come from Mars. All of you have families, parents, some of you have wives and kids at home. All of them must be suffering in Delhi, no? Don't you have a heart?”

In October, the bench had asked various agencies, including the Delhi Police, to treat the act of littering as a “public nuisance” under Section 268 of the IPC.

On being asked how many people had been booked for littering, the Delhi Police told the Bench that they had registered FIRs against two people. To which the Bench remarked: “So just two persons are responsible for all this litter and rubble lying around Delhi.”

When it was informed that people have not been caught littering on CCTV, the bench asked if all the CCTVs are shut.

“Next time, the municipal agency will come and say nothing could be done because of demonetisation (of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 note),” said the bench.

