Unable to get a job, Noida B.Tech student ends life

: A 23-year-old B.Tech student allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in Sector 62 here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhinav Gupta, a student of Jaypee Institute of Information and Technology. He lived on the ninth floor of the institute’s hostel.

The police said his body was found around 9 p.m. The investigators recovered a suicide note from the room in which the deceased had not blamed anybody for the alleged suicide.

“The college authorities informed us about the incident on Wednesday night. A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot,” said Zaheer Khan, Station House Officer, Sector 58 police station.

Family informed

The police later informed his family members, who reached Noida. They purportedly told the police that Abhinav was upset over not landing a job during a recruitment drive held on the campus.

The police said no case had been registered as the family of the deceased had not filed any complaint.

“We are waiting for the report of post-mortem examination,” said Mr. Khan.

An official of the institute said Abhinav was a “bright” student. “We are very upset over the incident,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the police have been accused of proceeding with the autopsy despite Abhinav allegedly urging in his suicide note that his eyes be donated.

